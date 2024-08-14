This week’s big fights land on ESPN+ this Saturday at Quebec City’s Centre Vidéotron. Headlining the night, WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles against three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs). Mbilli is a -450 favorite.

The evening’s co-main event will feature WBC #11 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) against Guido ‘The Gladiator’ Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs). Makhmudov is about a 3:1 favorite.