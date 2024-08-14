This week’s big fights land on ESPN+ this Saturday at Quebec City’s Centre Vidéotron. Headlining the night, WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles against three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs). Mbilli is a -450 favorite.
The evening’s co-main event will feature WBC #11 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) against Guido ‘The Gladiator’ Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs). Makhmudov is about a 3:1 favorite.
It’ll be interesting to see if Mbilli can become the first to actually stop Derevyanchenko. I think that can be a really good fight though, depending on how much Derev has left.
It was almost a decade ago and it isn’t worth much now, but Makhmudov and Vianello actually did fight in that World Series of Boxing and although Mak almost stopped him in the very first round, Vianello eventually warmed up and did some damage. Vianello ended up getting a bad cut on his ear and they stopped it. I think Vianello has a decent shot to win this fight though.
Derev. was very very impressive when he first started.
Sergiy better have a good warmup because he tends to start slow and this is when Mbilli is at his most dangerous.
It’s been a tough life for Sergiy, hope he rests well in retirement. His management team should be tarred and feathered, the guy can’t catch a break. I guess that’s the playbook for many Eastern European fighters as they turn pro at like 30.
Why should his management be tarred and feathered? I understand he lost some very close fights that could easily have gone his way. Surely that is a combo of bad luck and judges. He was also a punch or two from stopping Munguia.
Coldon, They should be tarred and feathered for putting him in with 20-1 Tureano Johnson in his 11th fight, and then 5 fights in a row, he fought Jacob’s, Culcay, Golovkin, Big Charlo, and someone else, then after two ducks, fought Munguia, now Mbili. He got fed to the wolves early, IMO.
Make that 1 duck and then Munguia, then another, and Mbili. The other animal that he fought in that 5 fight span was Adames.
Sergiy was an amateur for many years, so he has the pedigree and the background. He fought in the world series of boxing where he had a 23-1 record losing only to Brian castano. We all know that WSB didn’t count for their record, but he was technically fighting pro. Personally, I think he got hosed on a few fights, but that ain’t new. In those fights with very worthy competition, he held his own, so he belonged in there. I think he was matched correctly, maybe a few more easier fights. It’s not like he got smoked in any of those fights just did he get paid?