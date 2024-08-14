Undefeated WBO #2, WBC #9 junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) and WBO #6, IBF #6 Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) will collide in a high-stakes ten-rounder on ESPN September 20 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Cortes-Suarez will be the co-feature to the 12-round super middleweight main event between Jaime Munguia and the unbeaten Erik Bazinyan.
The eight-round televised opener sees undefeated junior welterweight Emiliano Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) step up in class against upset-minded Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs). Vargas is the youngest fighting son of former world champion Fernando Vargas.
Undercard action on ESPN+ includes an eight-round step-up fight between heavyweight knockout artist and Olympic silver medal star Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) and Joey “Tank” Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs).
Other bouts include:
- Welterweight prospect Art Barrera Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs) looks for his fifth victory of 2024 in a six-rounder against Jose Belloso (5-4, 5 KOs).
- Junior lightweight DJ Zamora (13-0, 9 KOs) will see action in an eight-round clash. Zamora earned a decision win over Mexican veteran Jose Antonio Meza in June.
- Junior bantamweight Steven Navarro (3-0, 2 KOs) returns in a six-rounder versus Oscar Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs).
- Up-and-coming junior featherweight Sebastian Hernandez (16-0, 15 KOs) steps up against former interim world champion Yonfrez Parejo (24-6-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder.
Suarez is grossly overrated since he has fought no one of any consequence until now.
Joey Dawejko is an excellent opponent to test Richard Torres, Jr. His stamina is good, he gone the distance many time. He shown his durability in bouts with fringe contenders.
This looks like a good barometer fight.
Absolutely agree. Joey is a tough SOB with an excellent left hook and is capable of pulling an upset.
I’m in total agreement that torrez is in with a real fighter this time. It could tell us some things. I don’t have much interest with Cortes. He came in overweight his last fight, looked listless, and got a BS decision from Nova.
mungia back to padding the record with fighting unknowns until his next “big fight “.