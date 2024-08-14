Undefeated WBO #2, WBC #9 junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) and WBO #6, IBF #6 Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) will collide in a high-stakes ten-rounder on ESPN September 20 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Cortes-Suarez will be the co-feature to the 12-round super middleweight main event between Jaime Munguia and the unbeaten Erik Bazinyan.

The eight-round televised opener sees undefeated junior welterweight Emiliano Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) step up in class against upset-minded Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs). Vargas is the youngest fighting son of former world champion Fernando Vargas.

Undercard action on ESPN+ includes an eight-round step-up fight between heavyweight knockout artist and Olympic silver medal star Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) and Joey “Tank” Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs).

Other bouts include:

Welterweight prospect Art Barrera Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs) looks for his fifth victory of 2024 in a six-rounder against Jose Belloso (5-4, 5 KOs).

Junior lightweight DJ Zamora (13-0, 9 KOs) will see action in an eight-round clash. Zamora earned a decision win over Mexican veteran Jose Antonio Meza in June.

Junior bantamweight Steven Navarro (3-0, 2 KOs) returns in a six-rounder versus Oscar Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs).

Up-and-coming junior featherweight Sebastian Hernandez (16-0, 15 KOs) steps up against former interim world champion Yonfrez Parejo (24-6-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder.