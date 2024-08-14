By Joe Koizumi

Lately it is rare to see Thai boxers victorious here in Japan. More rare is for a Thai fighter to dethrone our Japanese champion here. But it happened when unheralded Thananchai Charunphak (25-1, 15 KOs), 112, wrested the WBO Asia Pacific flyweight belt by winning a majority but well-received decision (116-112, 115-113, 114-114) over previously unbeaten WBC#14, IBF#13 defending champ Kento Hatanaka (15-1, 10 KOs), 112, over twelve hard-fought rounds on Sunday in Nagoya, Japan.

Kento, the son of former WBC 122-pound titlist Kiyoshi Hatanaka (who dethroned Argentine Pedro Decima in Nagoya in 1991), was a pre-fight favorite thanks to his unbeaten credentials despite a long hiatus caused by an injury since last September when he acquired the vacant WBO AP belt by scoring a close but unanimous nod over Akira Hoshuyama in Nagoya. The taller Thailander displayed his good judgment of distance, jabbing and countering with better precision. With the face badly puffed by his absorption of punishment, Kento gamely fought with jabs and body punches, but it was Thananchai that demonstrated his cleverness in dominating the championship rounds.

Promoter: Hatanaka Promotions.