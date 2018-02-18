February 18, 2018

Unbeaten Matias clobbers Prescott

By Robert Coster
Photos: Fernando Gaztambide


Boxing returned to Puerto Rico with an attractive card presented by Fresh Promotions. Hard-punching jr welterweight prospect Subriel Matias (9-0, 9 KOs) dominated Colombian visitor Daulis Prescott (31-7, 23 KOs), a former title contender, knocking him down twice in round 2 and once more in the third round, prompting a stoppage by the referee.

Stylish jr lightweight Alfredo “Ojo” Santiago (9-0, 2 KOs) pitched a 10 round shutout (100-90 on all cards) over Mexican Juan Jose Montes (25-7-2, 15 KOs), also a former title contender. Other bouts on the card: Patrick Cora TKO4 Fernando Semidey (welterweight); Jonathan Cruz TKO2 Kenny Agosto (bantamweight); Darell Rivera TKO3 Carlos Diaz (lightweight); Jose Villaran W4 Jose Leon (middleweight); Oscar Merrero Tko2 Carlos Santos (flyweight).

Feigenbutz wins on controversial stoppage
Jennifer Han wins close decision over Liz Crespo
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.