Unbeaten Matias clobbers Prescott

By Robert Coster

Photos: Fernando Gaztambide



Boxing returned to Puerto Rico with an attractive card presented by Fresh Promotions. Hard-punching jr welterweight prospect Subriel Matias (9-0, 9 KOs) dominated Colombian visitor Daulis Prescott (31-7, 23 KOs), a former title contender, knocking him down twice in round 2 and once more in the third round, prompting a stoppage by the referee.

Stylish jr lightweight Alfredo “Ojo” Santiago (9-0, 2 KOs) pitched a 10 round shutout (100-90 on all cards) over Mexican Juan Jose Montes (25-7-2, 15 KOs), also a former title contender. Other bouts on the card: Patrick Cora TKO4 Fernando Semidey (welterweight); Jonathan Cruz TKO2 Kenny Agosto (bantamweight); Darell Rivera TKO3 Carlos Diaz (lightweight); Jose Villaran W4 Jose Leon (middleweight); Oscar Merrero Tko2 Carlos Santos (flyweight).