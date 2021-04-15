By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten super-fly prospect JBC#3 Ryusei Kawaura (9-0, 6 KOs), 117.75, impressively scored a one-punch stoppage of Joe Tanooka (15-8-5, 1 KO), 117.5, at 1:06 of the third round in a scheduled eight on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. In an encounter of the southpaw 115-pounders Tanooka was an aggressor from the outset, but it was Kawaura that cleverly averted his opening attack and countered well with precision. Kawaura, in round three, connected with a smashing left that floored the more experienced Tanooka (handled by former world flyweight ruler Shoji Oguma) with a thud, when the ref Katsuragi promptly declared a well-timed halt.

The victor wishes an ambitious shot at the OPBF/WBO AP/JBC belts against the triple champ Ryoji Fukunaga (13-4, 13 KOs) in the nearest future. It will be an interesting matchup.

Promoter: Kawashima Promotions.

