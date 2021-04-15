WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders says he’s the best fighter WBC/WBA super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has faced since Floyd Mayweather, who defeated Canelo by decision in 2013. “We’ll see that on fight night,” stated Canelo in an interview with Univision.

Regarding the loss to Mayweather, Canelo commented, “I would definitely beat him today. It would be a very different fight. I am a more mature fighter. I have more experience and I learned a lot. That loss left me a lot. After losing I promised to become the best and I achieved it. At that moment the loss hurt me a lot because I wanted to win, but only God knows why he does the things he does.”