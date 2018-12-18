Photos: Team SES / E. Popova + I. Doda

Cruiserweight Jurgen Uldedaj (10-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Nicolas Leandro Arganaraz (7-1, 2 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the WBO Youth title at the Olimpik Arena in Tirana, Albania.



Uldedaj dropped Arganaraz in round four and went on to win 98-91 across the board. The SES-promoted event was the first big-time boxing card in Albania in many years.

Other Results

Roman Fress W6 Drazan Janjanin (cruiserweight)

Elvis Hetemi W8 Bernhard Donfack (super middleweight)

Michael Eifert W6 Istvan Zeller (light heavyweight)

Nenad Stancic W6 Milos Janjanin (lightweight)

Umut Camkiran KO1 Frank Blümle (heavyweight)

Altin Zogaj TKO2 Attila Orsos (light heavyweight)

Arijan Goricki W4 Istvan Kovacs (lightweight)