Former Kickboxing world champion Faton “El Vulcano” Vukshinaj (9-0-1, 6 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over David Bauza (6-7-3, 3 KOs) in a middleweight bout on Saturday night in his hometown of Basel, Switzerland.



In a heavyweight fight, former David Haye opponent Arnold Gjergjaj (32-2, 24 KOs) won by fourth round KO against Mirko Tintor (14-3-1, 7 KOs).