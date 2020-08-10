Nothing official yet, but it’s being widely reported that the eight-round exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. scheduled for September 12 is being postponed. Apparently the postponement is not due to an injury to either fighter, but rather for marketing reasons. There’s also still a possibility that Canelo could commandeer the date, which is one of his traditional boxing weekends. The new date for the Tyson-Jones pay-per-view event is tentatively November 28.