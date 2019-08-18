Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury isn’t sold on current WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. When asked to give a prediction on Ruiz’ rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday night’s ESPN telecast, Fury said, “I’d like to give you a prediction, but the thing is we don’t know how Ruiz is training. We don’t know how this newfound fame and newfound fortune have changed the man’s life.



“Is Andy Ruiz Jr the second coming of Buster Douglas…had his big shot and didn’t back it up in the rematch. We’ll never know and until he’s in there. Until he starts showing us that he’s going to take it seriously and be in the gym and train and stop living like a movie star or a superstar because he won one fight…I know he’s not training right now.”

As far as arch-rival Deontay Wilder’s upcoming rematch against Luis Ortiz, Fury stated, “Ortiz is 49 years old. He’s on his last legs. I think Wilder does him inside of six rounds.”