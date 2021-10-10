October 10, 2021
Tyson Fury: I will always deliver

Fs Furywilder3 1009212153a
Photo: Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

“Like the great John Wayne said, ‘iron and steel,’ baby,” said WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after knocking out Deontay Wilder Saturday night in Las Vegas. “I give God the glory for the victory. [Wilder] is a tough man. He took some big shots tonight. And I want to say that if it wasn’t for SugarHill, America and Detroit’s own, I wouldn’t have gotten through that fight tonight. He said, ‘get your jab working, big guy, and throw that right hand down the middle. That’s how the big dogs do it.’

“It was a great fight tonight, as good as any trilogy in history. October 9, 2021, will go down in history, I hope. I always said I was the best in the world and he was the second-best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down, I will always deliver.”

Deontay Wilder: I did my best

  • Great fight from both guys, lots of aggression, determination and heart on display.

    Fury’s overall better boxing skills seemed to be the difference

  • Wilder tries his arse off, but he’s been found out against proper opposition. Should be 3 losses, all 3 fights he was a punching bag with a big heart and big right hand. He can still come back and knock out most of the division, but he’s overmatched with Fury

  • When I was watching Fury early in his career, I NEVER thought he’d reach this kind of stature in the sport. Thought he’d be exposed against Klitschko and would fade away. Congrats to him on all he’s accomplished.

    Pretty funny tweet from Jake Paul after the fight: “I think Tyson Fury might have finally earned the chance to fight me.”

