“Like the great John Wayne said, ‘iron and steel,’ baby,” said WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after knocking out Deontay Wilder Saturday night in Las Vegas. “I give God the glory for the victory. [Wilder] is a tough man. He took some big shots tonight. And I want to say that if it wasn’t for SugarHill, America and Detroit’s own, I wouldn’t have gotten through that fight tonight. He said, ‘get your jab working, big guy, and throw that right hand down the middle. That’s how the big dogs do it.’

“It was a great fight tonight, as good as any trilogy in history. October 9, 2021, will go down in history, I hope. I always said I was the best in the world and he was the second-best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down, I will always deliver.”