No excuses from former world champion Deontay Wilder after coming up short in a heroic bid to regain the heavyweight title against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough,” said The Bronze Bomber.

“I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up…and he succeeded.”