By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) scored a spectacular eleventh round knockout over former champ Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) in their third fight on Saturday night at at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury dropped Wilder in round three. Wilder came back to drop Fury twice in round four. Both continued to try to land big shots as the bout progressed. Fury hurt Wilder in round seven. Fury knocked down Wilder again in round ten, but Wilder rallied at the end of the round. Fury went for the finish in round eleven and battered Wilder to the canvas to end it. Time was 1:10.

Wilder started off aggressive going after Fury in the opening minute of the fight, Fury pawed with the jab measuring and connected with a solid right, Wilder attacked the body and cornered Fury, but the champ let his hands go. In round two, Fury connected with the right-hand multiple times sneaking in the one-two combo and tying up Wilder as he continued to back him to the ropes as well. Wilder pressed the issue in round three going after Fury, the champ however followed up with his attack connecting with a right followed by a uppercut sending Wilder to the canvas. In the fourth, Wilder returned the favor sending Fury to the canvas twice.

Wilder kept coming in the fifth attacking Fury with the solid right hand. In the sixth, Fury leaned up on Wilder staying inside attempting to tire him down but Wilder kept shooting away, the champ closed the round tying up and cornering Wilder. Staying close and tying up, Fury worked the inside in round seven and connected Wilder with a hard looping right and followed up with power punches inside as he was breaking down the Bronze Bomber. Wilder appeared to be fading into the eighth as Fury kept pressing and shooting the right hand connecting solidly.

Fury attacked from the start of the bell in round nine, Wilder did not have his power as Fury kept coming. Late in the fight in the tenth, Fury connected with a solid one-two cornering Wilder, later a short right dropped Wilder. The championship rounds, Fury kept his attack as he backed Wilder dropping him for a final time in the eleventh as the referee Russell Mora Jr. stopped the fight at 1:10