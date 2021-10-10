By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) scored a spectacular eleventh round knockout over former champ Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) in their third fight on Saturday night at at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury dropped Wilder in round three. Wilder came back to drop Fury twice in round four. Both continued to try to land big shots as the bout progressed. Fury hurt Wilder in round seven. Fury knocked down Wilder again in round ten, but Wilder rallied at the end of the round. Fury went for the finish in round eleven and battered Wilder to the canvas to end it. Time was 1:10.
Wilder started off aggressive going after Fury in the opening minute of the fight, Fury pawed with the jab measuring and connected with a solid right, Wilder attacked the body and cornered Fury, but the champ let his hands go. In round two, Fury connected with the right-hand multiple times sneaking in the one-two combo and tying up Wilder as he continued to back him to the ropes as well. Wilder pressed the issue in round three going after Fury, the champ however followed up with his attack connecting with a right followed by a uppercut sending Wilder to the canvas. In the fourth, Wilder returned the favor sending Fury to the canvas twice.
Wilder kept coming in the fifth attacking Fury with the solid right hand. In the sixth, Fury leaned up on Wilder staying inside attempting to tire him down but Wilder kept shooting away, the champ closed the round tying up and cornering Wilder. Staying close and tying up, Fury worked the inside in round seven and connected Wilder with a hard looping right and followed up with power punches inside as he was breaking down the Bronze Bomber. Wilder appeared to be fading into the eighth as Fury kept pressing and shooting the right hand connecting solidly.
Fury attacked from the start of the bell in round nine, Wilder did not have his power as Fury kept coming. Late in the fight in the tenth, Fury connected with a solid one-two cornering Wilder, later a short right dropped Wilder. The championship rounds, Fury kept his attack as he backed Wilder dropping him for a final time in the eleventh as the referee Russell Mora Jr. stopped the fight at 1:10
Wonder if there’s gonna be a 4.
Why? Fury’s whipped his ass three times now. What’d be the point?
Other than tasting the canvas 4 x in 3 fights?
Sure. Why not? AJ is exercising his rematch clause vs Usyk & that will keep him busy. Tyson vs Wilder 4 would be fun until Tyson sparks AJ out when they finally fight in 2022
Dude. Let’s just enjoy this one. I didn’t want a trilogy, but it turned out to be an epic. I fear any time these guys get in the ring together it shortens their careers. Let’s let them beat up some other heavyweights for a while
Dillian whyte is mandatory to Fury next
But that fight will have no juice unless Whyte beats Wallin in a couple weeks. My hunch says that’s a 50/50 fight. Wallin is no stooge and I think he’s got a good shot in that one. Should be an interesting matchup. Even if Whyte loses, I think he’s still the mandatory, which just goes to show you how messed up al the sanctioning bodies are.
Wallin won more rounds off Fury than Wilder did. I see Wallin defeating Whyte,
No point Tyson will defend against whyte then get all the belts against Usyk by end of year as Usyk will stop AJ in rematch
Why not? Fight wasn’t even close and others deserve a shot. Wtf.
No point
Nick, Wilder himself said there would not be a fourth fight. Deontay said it right before this third fight. GREAT, THRILLING Trilogy, but end of story.
Hugs to both gentlemen
Agreed. Helluva fight, I gained more respect for Deontay in this loss than ever ever had when he was winning. That was a war.
GREAT FIGHT! INSTANT CLASSIC!
Best heavyweight fight I seen in years respect to both of them.
Idc what’s been said. But I told ya Wilder was live. FN amazing! All the Fury idiots with the 3 round ko prediction GTFO. Saying he had no chance. Idiots! That was a live heavyweight fight at the highest level an Fury tasted the canvas 2x. Boom! Even though my feeling didn’t come through my prediction did.
Yeah, but he almost finished Wilder in 3. Great fight, and all credit to Wilder— he was a warrior. But I think it’s time for him to go another direction. Beat up some chumps for a bit.
Yeah but he got dropped 2x next round. Wilder was live. I love the thumbs down on my post. The idiots was referring.
-No argument from me about Wilder being live. He was more than live; he was an absolute animal. Probably beats any other heavyweight with that same performance.
Bro you’re out of it. He managed to land the big bomb again but – once again – Fury showed the heart of a champion and went back to beating your man down. Did you see the look in Wilder’s eyes? He didn’t look like he looked like a dead man walking. The other thing you’re missing is he took a sustained beating to the brain for a second fight in a row. Those last two fights may have ruined his career he took such a sustained beating.
You’re clearly a tool, a wilder ass kisser. We can all guess why. Be a boxing fan and pick the better fighter, you’d less ignorant.
Great fight, great ending! No doubt who was gonna win tonight. Deontay showed heart but Tyson Fury is 3-0 against Wilder!
Officially 2.0.1. Keep it official. Can’t go by your feelings brother can go by your feelings
At least it was exciting. Fury should have been in better shape but he still outmatches Wilder. Wilder always has a puncher’s chance and he showed some determination.
Fury was in fantastic shape—I was at the fight—he could have gone 20 rounds—conditioning, infighting and defense were the differences in this fight
Fight was extended due to the grappling. Completely not necessary. The 2nd fight was the clinic. Wilder put on a good performance but Fury was always at another level.
Wilder was much been than the last fight. And how do you know what was necessary and not necessarily was you in the ring taking those punches?
Fury is the greatest of all time. No other heavy weight comes close to the king. Wilder lost the 1st the bum shouldn’t have been give a second or third chance.
Fury is good but. Definitely not GOAT
Slow down buddy. He felt Wilder not a all-time great boxer a great one punch knockout power but not a great boxer so slow down.
ALI WOULD HAVE BEAT FURY… SO THE BEST OF ALL TIME… NOT IN MY BOOK… ALI FACED KILLERS… FOREMAN WOULD HAVE BEAT FURY ALSO AS WELL AS SONNY LISTON… JOE FRAZIER WINS AS WELL.. FURY IS GOOD THERE’S NO DOUBT BUT THE BEST OF ALL TIME NEVER… I WILL SAY THIS HOWEVER FURY SO FAR IS THE BEST OF OUR ERA RIGHT NOW… IF FURY BEATS USYK OLEKSANDR AND UNITES ALL THE TITLES AND BECOMES UNDISPUTED HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION THEN HE MIGHT BECOME ONE OF THE BEST HEAVYWEIGHTS IN HISTORY… BUT HE WON’T BE THE BEST… DONE A LOT NOT REALLY HE IN MY BOOK HAS A LONG WAY TO GO… REMEMBER ALI HAD THOSE CLASSIC FIGHTS WITH KEN NORTON AND JOE FRAZIER… PLUS HE FOUGHT AND BEAT KILLERS LIKE LISTON TWICE AND FOREMAN… SO FURY HAS A WAYS TO GO TO CONVINCE ME….. AND THIS IS CHIPPERRRRRRRRRRRR
Agree but you forgot Larry Holmes Kenny Norton Ron Lyle and Mike Tyson all would have beaten Fury plus Hollyfield and Bowe
Great fight? Far from it. Wilder can’t box. Let’s just be real. He only has the right. That’s not great fighting. Fury also couldn’t put Wilder away until the 11th when he had so many opportunities missed to put in away earlier. He only ended the fight after Wilder’s tank was empty. Wilder needs to learn how to box and step his cardio up. And Fury needs to create more distance and land his own right. This was far from. being a great fight.
I don’t know what it would take to impress you. I haven’t seen a guy ever take the punishment that Wilder did and keep on fighting. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a winner get hit as hard as Fury did. If you didn’t enjoy that fight, you must be a really cynicial person.
Getting your ass hit is the exact opposite of being a good boxer. Just so’s ya know.
Charlo, you’re correct, Wilder has one singular weapon, his right hand. He got lucky in the 4th because Fury assumed he was gone and let his guard down.
Awesome fight, hope this is the last we hear of Wilder, Fury can now move on to bigger and better fights.
Why there’s other big fights out there for wilder. Ok fury has his number. So he as to retire now? Come on man. He’s still in the top-five Hemingway out there.
Let Wilder tear Andy Ruiz from limb to limb. If Ruiz wins, he’s back. If Wilder wins, he gets a good purse and sets up another money fight. Maybe search out Joshua, or one of the young guns like Joe Joyce, Flip Hrgovic, and Makhmudov. All of those fights have some juice. And if Wilder rattles off a couple in a row, he’s pocketed some money and is right back in the thick of it.
There are big fights out there for Wilder? Maybe. One. The fight against Anthony Joshua that couldn’t get done several years ago. Now would be the time to do it. The problem is that the loser of that fight would be finished as anything resembling a contender afterward.
This just in: Deontay Wilder has blamed his most recent loss to Tyson Fury on the Bossa Nova. More details on how the Brazilian music style caused the Heavyweight Champion of Alabama to fall down in the ring three times are forthcoming…
Well done, sir. I applaud your satire.
Fury vs Whyte next. Winner can fight winner of Usyk vs Joshua 2.
That scenario would make perfect sense. Which is precisely why it won’t happen.
“Wilder hurt Wilder in round seven.”
Wow! I wish I could’ve seen that!!
No negative bull shit!
Great card thank you
That’s why boxing is # 1
Both fighters put in maximum effort, but Fury had better punch sequences. Fury’s more polished boxing background and early boxing training allowed him to show a variety of offensive skills. Fury should fight Usyk for all the marbles.
As for Wilder, he displayed heart. Unfortunately, Wilder was unable to abandon his amateur punching techniques and horrible, defensive hand positioning. Fury’s greater boxing background earned the victory.
I hope Wilder does not offer any excuses for another loss this time. Not sure what is next for Wilder, but he will probably retire.
Fight #4…NEGATIVE.
Enough of Wilder! Something tell’s me even this 2nd beating won’t silence the loudmouth. I’d pay 3 million not to see Fury vs Wilder 4!
you don’t have three million bucks first off.
I disagree There are some top other heavy weights out there for him to fight that will be compelling fights to make so I think he still a draw.
I was hoping Wilder would pull it off, but he wasnt able to, but losing to the best is not a career ender. Fury just has Wilders number and it happens. I know we are only a few comments in, but its great to see so many changing what they said last year. This would be a joke of a rematch, Wilder has nothing left and should retire and all that. This fight was great. Considering Wilder was able to outbox Fury early on shows he can do the basics when he wants. He showed a lot of heart and he gave it everything. A year ago who would have thought Tyson would be coming off the canvas twice in this rematch? This fight kept me wondering and feeling either guy would win at any moment. I dont want to see a fourth, but this was a much better fight than most thought it could be. Now its time for the AJ rematch and if he loses maybe we can get AJ and Wilder in a non title fight while the champions unify. I dont see AJ regaining the titles this time so AJ vs Wilder might be best for them both.
no hard feelings to those that chose Wilder. It was great, and Deyontay kicked ass. Great job both guys. Fury is an all time great.
I’m not a Wilder fan but he earned my damn respect.
What are the excuse now?
Great fight…both showed heart….Fury just a very skilled boxer,,, Fury knew to close the distance and throw short punches on the inside….Wilder just cannot fight on the inside….not a technical inside fighter, just comes with experience, Wilder showed plenty of heart…nothing to be embarrassed about….Fury just a good fighter
This fight went exactly how I thought it would. I figured Wilder would floor Fury early. I knew Wilder was going to fight aggressively but would be tight with emotion and would hit the wall after 6 rounds. I also anticipated Fury opening up more and more as Wilder’s right hand lost snap. My pick was a ninth round TKO after Fury dropped Wilder twice but I was off by two rounds. I’ll take the 11th round TKO and the 10th and 11th round knockdowns. This fight was very similar to Adonis Creed vs Viktor Drago II. In fact, this whole trilogy has seemed like a Rocky/Creed movie in real life. Great fight tonight!
Forgot to add that Wilder would be leading after 6 rounds. That part was correct as well.
Bu i am still curious the result of Wilder vs Joshua, even like that i suggest to wilder just retired, u too old now to fight more
You can predict that Wilder’s black racist fans are gonna post YouTube videos later on today saying the 4th round knockdowns were long counts, and wilder actually won .
Too big,too tough and a better boxer but Wilder went out on his sword !
Hey good on wilder for wanting a chance to prove he could be better than the second fight. No doubt he’s got a big heart and real character as far as giving it all he could. It was a fun fight to watch and really exciting in the first half. Fury just has better fundamentals and can hold his stamina better. As the fight wore on the distance between them got further despite wilders impressive will to compete. How can you not like them both for a slugfest like this !
Well said, sir. The winner today was the fans. Not too often you can say that about boxing.
Great fight! Wilder showed the most heart ive ever seen. Props to the Gypsy King. Time to move on. I would like to see fury fight the Nordic nightmare!
An all-time fight for sure, but I think the commentaters and Larry Hazzard gave Wilder a little too much credit. True, Wilder knocked Fury on his ass and had him walking on pot holes, but Fury consistently landed monster bombs all throughout. Wilder was somehow able to answer back and was a constant threat until the end, but was severely outlanded with the more signifigant punches. I thought Fury should have jabbed more and went to the body more. He was very predictable with his two jabs then overhand right. Wilder proved to any doubters that he is/was a legit champion and has a championship heart beyond almost anyone. Never say die! Both men are cut from a different cloth then the rest of us.
Saw Frank Warren Al Hayden but did not see. Top Rank announcer Andre Ward seemed to be openly rooting for the PBC fighter Wilder. Every round it seemed that Wilders corner and the commission were all slow getting out of the corner. The ref didn’t do Fury any favors
Wilder came out as a wounded tiger and that made the fight. An intense classic.
Always seen Fury as an extremely talented boxer, now I also see a true fighter, a warrior.
He´s simply the best. Wilders value increased after this loss.
Two great hearts, great will-power, only respect, hats off.
You guys do realize you dont have to be a great boxer to be a great fighter. You knock Wilder for only having the right hand. Ask yourself how many fighters have deadly power in both hands? Or even in one hand. Now Fury I’ve never seen a guy that big with his skill set. He’s special and its no shame for Wilder to lose to a guy like Fury.
Wilder showed exactly who he is when he left the ring before the winner was announced and when he refused to acknowledge Fury when Fury went over to him after the fight.
See ya.
A good night of boxing. Thanks to both of you. Fury and Wilder are true warriors.
What slop. Wilder looks like tough man contest. He got his azz kicked. Great fight? Why, because he may land the right hand? He sucks.
If this was a classic heavyweight boxing is sorry now
Boxing is entertainment and everyone has an opinion so lets look at the average Joe (my family) and see what they had to say…
The missus said it was a great fight and Fury is a terrible singer. The kids said how can a fat guy (fury) be able to punch anyone when his shorts were falling down (round 6) and Wilder should have given up when he had blood in his mouth.
For me? Fight of the year without a doubt!