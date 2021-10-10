Frank Sanchez W10 Efe Egjaba

Robert Helenius TKO6 Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson TKO2 Vladamir Tereshkin

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the co-feature bout of the evening, Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KO’s) handed Efe Egjaba (15-1, 12 KOs) of Nigeria his first defeat in winning a unanimous decision. It was fast-paced round, Sanchez connecting with the fast solid punches as Agjaba pressed and returned the favor attacking. Extending the jab in round two, Sanchez popped Agjaba and later in the round followed up with a solid right. Sanchez continued to stay busy in the third boxing well and connecting on Agjaba. In the fourth, Agjaba began to let loose but Sanchez continued to land solid punches and box effectively. Attacking in the fifth, Agjaba began to back Sanchez who continued to box.

* * *

Halfway through in the sixth, Agjaba stalked as the Cuban Sanchez kept his distance popping the jab from the outside, the Nigerian began to follow up with the right hand. In the seventh, Sanchez was spot on with the right hand connecting Agjaba and following up with a left uppercut sending him to the canvas. Sanchez was on his feet jabbing circling the ring but followed up with the chopping right as he tagged Agjaba late in the fight. Fighting confidently in the ninth, Sanchez paced and was selective as Agjaba stalked and appeared to be looking for the big punch. The tenth and final round, Sanchez fought conservatively connecting with big punches as Agjaba sensed the urgency.

After ten full rounds, the judges scored the bout 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92

* * *

In a heavyweight rematch, Robert Helenius (31-3, 19 KOs) of Finland proved the first time was not a fluke as he defeated Poland’s Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) again. Helenius got to work right away pounding away on Kownacki as he backed him to the ropes in the opening round. The height and reach were obvious for Helenius as he connected with solid punches in round three and followed up with the uppercut. In the final seconds of the round, Kownacki landed a low blow. Kownacki’s face was a mess heading into the fourth, Helenius continued to box and pound away. The referee deducted a point from Kownacki in the fifth as the Nordic Nightmare continued to punish the Polish heavyweight. In round six, the referee decided to stop the fight at 2:38.

* * *

Heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) stopped Vladamir Tereshkin (22-1-1, 12 KOs) in round two. It was a slow start as Anderson and Tereshkin measured with the jab. However, in the second round, Anderson cornered Tereshkin as he finished him off with a series of unanswered punches. referee Kenny Bayless stepped in to stop the fight at 2:51 of the second. Anderson wins the NABF heavyweight title.