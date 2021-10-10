Frank Sanchez W10 Efe Egjaba
Robert Helenius TKO6 Adam Kownacki
Jared Anderson TKO2 Vladamir Tereshkin
By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
In the co-feature bout of the evening, Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KO’s) handed Efe Egjaba (15-1, 12 KOs) of Nigeria his first defeat in winning a unanimous decision. It was fast-paced round, Sanchez connecting with the fast solid punches as Agjaba pressed and returned the favor attacking. Extending the jab in round two, Sanchez popped Agjaba and later in the round followed up with a solid right. Sanchez continued to stay busy in the third boxing well and connecting on Agjaba. In the fourth, Agjaba began to let loose but Sanchez continued to land solid punches and box effectively. Attacking in the fifth, Agjaba began to back Sanchez who continued to box.
* * *
Halfway through in the sixth, Agjaba stalked as the Cuban Sanchez kept his distance popping the jab from the outside, the Nigerian began to follow up with the right hand. In the seventh, Sanchez was spot on with the right hand connecting Agjaba and following up with a left uppercut sending him to the canvas. Sanchez was on his feet jabbing circling the ring but followed up with the chopping right as he tagged Agjaba late in the fight. Fighting confidently in the ninth, Sanchez paced and was selective as Agjaba stalked and appeared to be looking for the big punch. The tenth and final round, Sanchez fought conservatively connecting with big punches as Agjaba sensed the urgency.
After ten full rounds, the judges scored the bout 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92
* * *
In a heavyweight rematch, Robert Helenius (31-3, 19 KOs) of Finland proved the first time was not a fluke as he defeated Poland’s Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) again. Helenius got to work right away pounding away on Kownacki as he backed him to the ropes in the opening round. The height and reach were obvious for Helenius as he connected with solid punches in round three and followed up with the uppercut. In the final seconds of the round, Kownacki landed a low blow. Kownacki’s face was a mess heading into the fourth, Helenius continued to box and pound away. The referee deducted a point from Kownacki in the fifth as the Nordic Nightmare continued to punish the Polish heavyweight. In round six, the referee decided to stop the fight at 2:38.
* * *
Heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) stopped Vladamir Tereshkin (22-1-1, 12 KOs) in round two. It was a slow start as Anderson and Tereshkin measured with the jab. However, in the second round, Anderson cornered Tereshkin as he finished him off with a series of unanswered punches. referee Kenny Bayless stepped in to stop the fight at 2:51 of the second. Anderson wins the NABF heavyweight title.
WOW!! HELENIUS.. LOOKING SCARY!
Kownacki got some dirty fighter in him!!! His face is getting demolished
They need to stop the fight.. kownacki is having a BAD nightmare!
Jared was fighting a big baby, 2yrs between fights and prime candidate to be knocked out quick
They wanted to make it it an all HW PPV but shoulda put this on the prelim because the Berlnaga fight was a great fight. Not hating on Jared but he has not had to break a sweat as pro.
Helenius looked calm and confident in the ring. Helenius set the mood early by firing off hard shots. Nice job tonight, Helenius!!
Not sure if Kownacki will ever bounce back from this DQ (“TKO”) loss.
Best fight card in many years! 80 bux was worth it! This is why boxing is better then MMA
Never, UFC is real
Adam just got the style what suits perfectly for Robert. Those first round punches where the key punches where Adam lost his new game plan (if there was one) and deja vu the nightmare is BACK for Adam..Adam did awake the hidden urge himself to feel those big nordic balls after the battery.
Gongrats Robert , mahtava esitys !!!
Ajagba might just get stung up for 10 rounds.
Not if Sanchez doesn’t feel like throwing punches. This is trash
I thought Kownaki was a stone cold lock but he should really get out. As for Helenius I can’t see getting kod early if he fights a world class fighter which Kownacki obviously isn’t
Sanchez seems to be the Cuban quality fighter of what everyone thought Odlanier Solis was expected to be, but wasn’t.
OH AJAGBA KOCKED DOWN, SOLID!!!
Correction: ajagba got tagged solid and went to take a knee and caught a hook as he was taking the knee.
Guess it is over for kornicki, had no defense, can’t take a shot from everyone. Looked kind of good at a certain point.
So frustrating watching what Sanchez can do when he lets his hands go
Anyone else irritated how Brian Kenny calls Lennox Lewis “LENNOCKS”??? LOL
Wilder comes out it the customary Illuminati black and red colors. lol
Fury ring entry AC/DC “You shook me all night long” wearing a Spartan costume and helmet