By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the opening bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Ukrainian heavyweight Viktor Vykhryst who is also known as Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a third round stoppage over Mike Marshall (6-1-1, 4 KO’s). The Ukrainian snapped the jab from the start as Marshall’s head snapped back. Vykhryst dropped Marshall in rounds two and three, Marshall did not continue after getting up from the second knockdown with referee Robert Hoyle stopped the fight at 1:49 of the third.