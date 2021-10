Results from Magdeburg, Germany Unbeaten German domestic heavyweight champion Peter Kadiru (12-0, 6 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Boris Estenfelder (11-3-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 100-89. Cruiserweight Roman Fress (14-0, 8 KOs) defended his WBO Inter-Conti title with a ten round unanimous decision against Luca D’Ortenzi (15-2, 4 KOs). Scores were 95-94, 97-92, 97-92. Results from Las Vegas Results from Liverpool, England

