Results from Liverpool, England Female bantamweight Jamie Mitchell (7-0-2, 4 KOs) outpointed Shannon Courtenay (7-2, 3 KOs) over ten rounds by majority decision 97-93, 96-94, 95-95 to claim the vacant WBA bantamweight world title. Courtenay lost the title on the scale on Friday, explaining the situation on social media. "We were on weight and ready to go yesterday and then last night unexpectedly my menstrual cycle started which for obvious reasons makes a woman gain weight."

