October 9, 2021
Boxing News

Callum Johnson survives Emurlaev

Former world light heavyweight title challenger Callum Johnson (20-1, 14 KOs) barely got past Server Emurlaev (24-3, 8 KOs), taking a ten round majority nod to retain his WBO Global championship on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, and an outrageous 99-92 (Ian John Lewis). Emurlaev resumed his career earlier this year after a nine-year layoff.

European super bantamweight champion Jason Cunningham (30-6, 6 KOs) won a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten British and Commonwealth titleholder Brad Foster (14-1-2, 5 KOs) in the main event. Scores were 115-114, 116-112, 114-113.

Liam Smith victorious in Liverpool
Crawford-Porter Kickoff Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>