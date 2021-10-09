Former world light heavyweight title challenger Callum Johnson (20-1, 14 KOs) barely got past Server Emurlaev (24-3, 8 KOs), taking a ten round majority nod to retain his WBO Global championship on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, and an outrageous 99-92 (Ian John Lewis). Emurlaev resumed his career earlier this year after a nine-year layoff.

European super bantamweight champion Jason Cunningham (30-6, 6 KOs) won a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten British and Commonwealth titleholder Brad Foster (14-1-2, 5 KOs) in the main event. Scores were 115-114, 116-112, 114-113.