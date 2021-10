By Miguel Maravilla

WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska will defend his title against two-time champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter of Akron, Ohio on Saturday, November 20 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. The two launched the pre-fight build-up at a press conference Saturday morning at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Here is what Crawford and Porter had to say.

_