September 10, 2019
Boxing News

Tyson Fury aims to win over Mexican fans

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Heavyweight Tyson Fury entered Tuesday’s media workout in a lucha libre wrestling mask and waving a Mexican flag. Fury is set to face unbeaten Swede Otto Wallin Saturday at T-Mobile Arena as part of the Las Vegas’ Mexican Independence Day Weekend festivities.
Fury Vegas Workout04
Fury said, “I wore a traditional Mexican mask because it’s Mexican Independence Day Weekend and the ‘Gypsy King’ is here in Las Vegas to put on a show for all the Mexican fans. Viva Mexico!”

“I can defeat all the heavyweights with one hand. As you saw today, lightning speed, lightning reflexes for a giant. I’m a giant of a heavyweight. There has never been a heavyweight like me. There has never been a man of my size who can move like that. I’m a natural freak of nature. I defy every law of gravity. It shouldn’t be possible for a man of my size or my weight to move like that.”

“I have no interest in future fights. One day at a time in my life. One fight at a time, one hour at a time. ‘Cause that’s all we have. We’re not promised tomorrow, so we live every day like it’s our last as our Lord tells us to.”

“You’re going to see a great fight on Saturday, a real Mexican, 6-foot-9, 260-pound giant.”

“Do I look like I’m enjoying life? One hundred percent. I’m ecstatic to be alive. A true blessing from God. I’m very thankful that I was given this life. I’m thankful to be here in Las Vegas and thankful for all the people that turned out.”

“Otto Wallin is a tall blonde, just the way I like them. We’ll see what he brings on Saturday.”


  • Fury is padding his record, but it should still be a fun fight. Fury should be able to KO Wallin within 6 rounds. Everything less than that would be a disappointment.

    Upsets happen in boxing but I can’t see one in this fight. Fury is in shape and motivated + at least 2 classes above Wallin. Fury by KO within 4 rounds.

  • he wants to win over the mexican fans?, give me a break, this guy fights nothing like mexican, prances around like a girl and has no power

