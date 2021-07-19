By Robert Coster
The Dominican Republic’s top promoter-Shuan Boxing Promotion is presenting two WBA interim world title bouts this coming Wednesday at the Pabellon de Volleyball, Centro Olimpico in Santo Domingo.
In the headliner, WBA interim super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (18-0, 10 KOs) defends his title against Jesus Antonio Rubio (13-3-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico.
The second title bout features Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (3-0, 1 KO) facing Peruvian visitor Ricardo Astuvilca (21-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBA interim minimumweight belt.
Other bouts on the card:
Lenin Castillo ( 20-3-1) vs Ronald Gonzalez (8-0), light heavyweight
Alexis Garcia (10-0) vs Francisco Silvens (23-2), heavyweight
Angel Cruz Johnson ( 3-0 ) vs Julio De Jesus ( 27-2), super welterweight
Hector Luis Garcia (12-0) vs Miguel Mateos Moreno(11-2), featherweight
Enesbadi Begue (debut) vs Reinaldo Gonzalez( 16-4) light heavyweight
Felix Parada (debut) vs Orlando Estrella (2-4) heavyweight.
Promoter: Shuan Boxing Promotion
Venue: Pabellon de Volleyball, Centro Olimpico, Santo Domingo
TV: DNSport and Shuan Boxing Channel.