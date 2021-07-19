By Robert Coster

The Dominican Republic’s top promoter-Shuan Boxing Promotion is presenting two WBA interim world title bouts this coming Wednesday at the Pabellon de Volleyball, Centro Olimpico in Santo Domingo.

In the headliner, WBA interim super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (18-0, 10 KOs) defends his title against Jesus Antonio Rubio (13-3-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico.

The second title bout features Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (3-0, 1 KO) facing Peruvian visitor Ricardo Astuvilca (21-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBA interim minimumweight belt.

Other bouts on the card:

Lenin Castillo ( 20-3-1) vs Ronald Gonzalez (8-0), light heavyweight

Alexis Garcia (10-0) vs Francisco Silvens (23-2), heavyweight

Angel Cruz Johnson ( 3-0 ) vs Julio De Jesus ( 27-2), super welterweight

Hector Luis Garcia (12-0) vs Miguel Mateos Moreno(11-2), featherweight

Enesbadi Begue (debut) vs Reinaldo Gonzalez( 16-4) light heavyweight

Felix Parada (debut) vs Orlando Estrella (2-4) heavyweight.

Promoter: Shuan Boxing Promotion

Venue: Pabellon de Volleyball, Centro Olimpico, Santo Domingo

TV: DNSport and Shuan Boxing Channel.