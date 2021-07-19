By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu was a keen observer of the 154-pound title unification bout between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, and he’s looking forward to WBO champion Castaño defending the title against him later in 2021.

“I thought Castaño won, but that fight is over now and I know I have the style to beat him. Like I said, I’m ready when he is and I believe I’ll stop him – he’s tailor-made for me,” Tszyu told commentator Ben Damon.

“As for Charlo, I honestly don’t know if we see him again at super welterweight. It’s a big risk that he will lose again so maybe he’s better off getting out of the division.”