By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu was a keen observer of the 154-pound title unification bout between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, and he’s looking forward to WBO champion Castaño defending the title against him later in 2021.
“I thought Castaño won, but that fight is over now and I know I have the style to beat him. Like I said, I’m ready when he is and I believe I’ll stop him – he’s tailor-made for me,” Tszyu told commentator Ben Damon.
“As for Charlo, I honestly don’t know if we see him again at super welterweight. It’s a big risk that he will lose again so maybe he’s better off getting out of the division.”
I don’t think tim is ready yet…….. he will be but not yet. needs to fight a good fighter in his next fight
I prefer fighters who do their talking in the ring. When outside of the ring, be humble, show respect for other fighters and the sport. Tszyu apparently missed that crucial lesson on how to be a professional. He doesn’t appear to have the pedigree to be called champion, and with this loudmouth claim, he certainly doesn’t have my respect.
For a guy with such a modest resume, he does an awful lot of boasting it seems. If a Charlo-Castano rematch can’t be made immediately, wouldn’t mind seeing Castano-Tszyu. The style match-up would make for a great fight. Tim’s stamina, chin, and durability would be tested in that fight. I’m not sure Tszyu is quite ready for that, but since he’s certain of victory….