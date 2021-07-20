By Jeff Zimmerman

Legendary boxing manager and promoter Jackie Kallen shares her illustrious and successful boxing life with Fightnews.com®. Kallen explains how she became the publicist of the famed Kronk Gym, where she first fell in love with boxing under the mentorship and tutelage of hall of fame trainer Emanuel Steward, plus her first interview with a young Thomas Hearns to managing future hall of famer James “Lights Out” Toney to his first world title in 1991. Kallen also reminisced on the golden age of boxing, the 1980s era of the “four kings” of Hearns, Leonard, Duran and Hagler which was recently chronicled in the Showtime sports documentary ‘The Kings’ and so much more in this exclusive interview.

