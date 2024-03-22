Unbeaten WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and all-action Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora went face to face for the first time on Thursday, at a media workout before they meet for Tszyu’s WBO and the vacant WBC 154-pound world titles headlining a Prime Video PPV on March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The media workout also featured WBA super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero, who takes on Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event, plus WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and #1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa.

Here is what the fighters had to say Thursday from Split T Boxing Club in Las Vegas:

Tim Tszyu: “This is a unification now, so I’m very grateful for that. It’s a legacy-defining type of fight. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing and one day they’ll say that the Tszyu family is the best to ever step into this boxing world…my message to the fans is definitely don’t blink during this one.”

Sebastian Fundora: “I’m just going to keep focusing on what I need to do. My original opponent Serhii Bohachuk has a lot of similarities to Tim Tszyu, so it’s no difference for me. If I stick to my plan, I’ll be successful…I want to win this fight, become unified champion and keep going from there. We want to keep moving up.”

Rolly Romero: “Cruz takes punches because he has to, it’s because he has no other option in his game. This fight is gonna be an explosion and a Mexican slugfest. I’m gonna beat him at his own game.”

Erislandy Lara: “I’ve stayed focused on everything that’s in my control and I’ve used my training camp to make sure there won’t be any rust when that bell rings…I don’t need to send a message to Michael Zerafa, he knows he has to be ready on March 30. We’ll be ready for him.”

Michael Zerafa: “I’m ready to shock the world and make a statement…I have a lot of respect for Lara, but I truly believe this fight is not going the distance. Everyone I’ve fought has said I have ridiculous power and I will show it on March 30.”