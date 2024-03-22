Epic Sports & Entertainment announced today that Ihor (“The Hulk”) Shevadzutskyi (11-1, 9 KOs) will now face Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (30-3, 14 KOs) in a 12 rounder on March 30 at the Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria for the WBA International heavyweight title, replacing WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr (34-4, 20 KOs) who sustained a tear to the distal tendon of his bicep while sparring earlier this week and underwent surgery yesterday.

Ivaylo Gotzev, CEO of Epic Sports, Pulev’s promoter, said, “after our long-awaited Bulgarian homecoming, we were hit with a formidable challenge by Charr’s injury. While we are disappointed, we have been planning a great evening of boxing and entertainment for Bulgaria and therefore the show must go on! Kubrat’s brother, Tervel, a former Olympic bronze medalist, will be fighting Rolly Lambert Tameza as the co-feature bout.”

“The Hulk is a tough and rugged heavy hitter who has nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Gotzev continued. “He knocked out his latest opponent only last month and is in great shape. He was at the gym training when he got the call and didn’t hesitate a second to take this great opportunity. He has a come forward style with knockout power in both hands. It’s a risky fight for Kubrat, but he relishes a challenge and wants his fans and boxing fans around the world to see a competitive match.”

WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr said, “I tore the distal tendon of my bicep in training. I am gutted to announce that I cannot fight on March 30. My training was going well which makes this doubly hard. I look forward to a quick recovery. I am hoping to be able to attend the event on March 30. I look forward to the rescheduled WBA world title bout with Kubrat at the earliest opportunity.”