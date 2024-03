By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the undefeated, rising star, super lightweight and #2 2023 Prospect of The Year per Ring Magazine, Tito Mercado Jr., as he returns to the ring against veteran Deiner Berrio on Friday, April 5, as the headliner on DAZN. Mercado talked about his upcoming fight as well as the stacked 140lb division and a desire to fight the top guys, especially Devin Haney. He shared his thoughts on Canelo-Mungia, Tyson-Paul and much more in this exclusive interview.