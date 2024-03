Weights from Lincoln, Rhode Island Alejandro Paulino 134 vs. Estivan Falcao 137

(WBC silver US lightweight title) Wilson Mascarenhas 141 vs. Braulio Rodriguez 141

Kevin Walsh 135 vs. Matt Doherty 133

Jalen Renaud 152 vs. Josniel Castro 152

Kinjo Espada 148 vs. Jeff Gonzalez 150

Tevin Regis 134 vs. Davhon Shelton 133

Jacob Marrero 135 vs. Jonathan Conde 135

Melanie Costa 125 vs. Sarah Click 126 Venue: Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino

Promoter: CES Boxing

Weights from Ontario, California Tito Mercado Exclusive Interview

