Dalton Smith 139.6 vs. Jose Zepeda 139.6
(WBC silver super lightweight title)
Sandy Ryan 146.2 vs. Terri Harper 145.9
(WBO female welterweight title)
Campbell Hatton 139.7 vs. James Flint 139
Ishmael Davis 153.8 vs. Troy Williamson 158.2
Nico Leivars 121.3 vs. Piotr Mirga 121.1
Liam Cameron 174.8 vs. Hussein Itaba 173.3
Emmanuel Buttigieg 157.2 vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek 156
Connan Murray 158 vs. Edgar Kemsky 156.6
Date: Saturday, March 23
Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN