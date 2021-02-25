Triller Fight Club (TFC) took another massive step forward in its growing sports and entertainment business when it today won the purse bid to stage the IBF mandatory fight between undisputed lightweight champion Teófimo López and George Kambosos Jr. Triller bid $6 million, far outpacing Matchroom’s bid of $3.5 million and Top Rank’s bid of $2.3 million. The date and venue will be announced in the coming weeks.

This is the latest addition to a growing presence for Triller Fight Club. TFC’s April 17 card featuring Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren will be its first in a series of 2021 special events, following the debut Tyson vs. Jones PPV event in 2020.