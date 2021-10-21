Triller apunta a 1 millón de suscriptores La combinación única de boxeo y verzuz de Triller parecía estar funcionando. Las suscripciones de TrillerVerz a $ 2.99 al mes en FITE se han triplicado y Triller espera romper el millón de suscriptores de pago mensual para fin de año. La audiencia total del fin de semana pasado superó los 2.954.000. El excampeón López busca brillar en Telemundo el viernes desde Ciudad de México Nueva fecha para López-Kambosos: 27 de noviembre

