By Ron Jackson

Balanganani “Bonecrusher” Ndou from the Limpopo Province who fought as a professional from July 2002 to October 2017 was killed by a tree that fell on him on Sunday. The 35-year-old’s job was cutting down trees in the area and he was killed instantly.

Ndou, who fought from the southpaw stance made his pro debut as a junior-featherweight on July 6, 2002 at the Showgrounds in Louis Trichardt and outpointed Amen Masuthu over four rounds.

In a rather in and out career, he compiled a reported record of 9-10-1, 3 KOs, and in his last fight on October 7, 2017 as a featherweight he fought to a ten round draw against Thizwilondi Nemapandoni (7-7) at the Community Hall in Makhado.

Rather sadly he failed a brain scan in June last year which put an end to his boxing career.

Ndou joined the professional ranks under the guidance of the late Nick Durandt and was subsequently trained by Charles Mabunda and Michael Phiri.

This clean living man leaves a wife and three children.