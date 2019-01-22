By Miguel Maravilla

It was well over a year ago in December of 2017 when I saw a young super welterweight prospect Jaime Munguia of Tijuana, Mexico for the first time. He was fighting in the U.S. for the first time on the Orlando Salido vs. Mikey Roman on the non-televised card against Paul Valenzuela at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



There was some buzz prior to his fight by media comparing him to former world champion Antonio Margarito, also of Tijuana. Standing at 6 feet tall with a long, and rangy punching style. I can see the similarity. Munguia would go on to annihilate Valenzuela, stopping him in two rounds. The young fighter continued to stay active as he would go on to win his next two fights.

What a difference a year makes. When the anticipated rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin was made early last year for Cinco De Mayo (May 5th), the boxing world prepared for another major showdown. However, when Canelo tested positive for traces of Clenbuterol, Alvarez withdrew from the fight, leaving Golovkin without an opponent. It was then that the boxing world was introduced to Jaime Munguia as he was mentioned as a possible replacement. The Nevada State Athletic Commission denied Munguia of the opportunity to face the Kazakh superstar Golovkin.

“It’s amazing how things change so quick and for the better. I’m happy that people already recognize me and enjoy my fighting style,” said Munguia.

Just a few months later, thanks to Liam Smith withdrawing from his title fight vs. former champion and 2008 U.S. Olympian Sadam Ali, the door reopened for Munguia.

He stepped in as a replacement taking the fight for a world title. I remember thinking to myself, style-wise it’s just a bad fight for Ali. The morning of the fight I tweet my prediction that Munguia would win via stoppage not going past 6 rounds. Shortly after, I received a reply from a boxing fan from Brooklyn (Sadam Ali’s hometown).

“Have you ever even seen Jaime Gu Gu fight? Let’s bet $100 and you can cash app me the money after. The guy has fought nothing but cab driver bums.”

Stopping Ali in 4 rounds, knocking him down four times, the 21-year-old Munguia would go on to win the WBO super welterweight title. Since winning the title, Munguia has defended it twice. Winning a unanimous decision over Liam Smith in his first title defense and in his last fight stopped Brandon Cook fighting in the big stage on the undercard of the Canelo Golovkin rematch.

“I was happy to be the co-main event of Canelo vs. GGG 2, and now that I’m headlining this event, I am more motivated.”

Munguia now at (31-0, 26 KOs) will make his third title defense as he takes on Japan’s Takeshi Inoue (13- 0-1, 7 KOs) this Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as he prepares to defend his WBO junior middleweight title.

“We are preparing very well. I feel better and more motivated than ever before. I’m stronger than ever, and I will do my best to give the best fights for the people on this new platform, DAZN.” Jaime Munguia said about his upcoming fight. “I have worked hard to be i