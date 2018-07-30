Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues to roll on this Friday August 3rd with another all Mexican title showdown featuring former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world title challenger Antonio “El Tostado” Tostado facing off against Uriel “Yuca” Lopez in a rematch bout for the Vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino bantamweight Title live from the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico.

The first encounter between both fighters back in December 2013 was an all out slugfest which lead to a highly controversial decision for the local favorite Uriel Lopez. Tostado has since wanted to avenge the sour defeat left in the hands of the judges and is looking for the knockout this time around.

Antonio Tostado (22-5, 5 KOs) of Jamay Jalisco, Mexico is riding a current 7 fight win streak since his last defeat to then world ranked Alexis Santiago. Tostado is looking to climb back up the rankings with a win this Friday, and continue to chase his 2nd world title opportunity.

Uriel “Yuca” Lopez (16-6-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico is a known spoiler at the international level, he pulled off a huge upset by knocking out then #1 WBO bantamweight contender Ryo Matsumoto, and ruined his chances at a World Title opportunity. Since then, Lopez has won 3 of his last 4 fights and is excited to debut on the Telemundo Network.

The 8 round Co-Main event in the lightweight division features local fan favorite Jerson Aguilar(9-3) squares off against Jorge “Vaquita” Romero(7-1). Romero is part of Mexican Legend and Hall of Famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez stable.

Cuban prospect now living in Mexico City, Alexander Gonzalez (1-0) faces Ivan Garcia(1-0) in a 4 round flyweight special attraction.

5 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM.

Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City. Telemundo Network will televise the main event live at 11:35 PM. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.