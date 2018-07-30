July 30, 2018
Boxing News

Boxing Betting in New Jersey

World Boxing Organization (WBO) world light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev visited New Jersey’s Monmouth Park Sportsbook on Sunday. The casino is offering wagering on the outcome of Kovalev’s HBO-televised fight with Eleider “Storm” Alvarez on Saturday at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Atlantic City.

Photo: Bill Denver, EQUI-PHOTO, INV

