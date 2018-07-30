World Boxing Organization (WBO) world light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev visited New Jersey’s Monmouth Park Sportsbook on Sunday. The casino is offering wagering on the outcome of Kovalev’s HBO-televised fight with Eleider “Storm” Alvarez on Saturday at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Atlantic City.
Boxing Betting in New Jersey
