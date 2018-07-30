Former world champions Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter went face-to-face Monday at a press conference to formally announce their showdown for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight world championship on September 8 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Danny Garcia: “There’s no pressure on me, I’m just going to come to fight. We can dance if he wants, but I guarantee I’m coming to bang with him in the middle of the ring. I feel I’m the stronger puncher, have the faster hands and and am the better all-around fighter…This wasn’t the first time someone has called me out and it won’t be the last. Come September 8, I will show the world once again why I am one of the best.”

Shawn Porter: “All of my abilities – power, quickness, the whole nine will help me get this victory. To beat Danny Garcia, you have to use your whole arsenal. Especially beating him in the fashion we want to beat him in. We want to look great…We have seen Danny in the ring with different fighters with different styles. You can be aggressive and beat him, you can use the ring and outbox him, we are going to use them all.”