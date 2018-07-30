By Przemek Garczarczyk

More Jacobs-Derevyanchenko craziness. The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has just released the following statement:

A Purse Bid Procedure was scheduled for Thursday, August 9, 2018 for the vacant IBF Middleweight Championship fight between #1, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and #3, Daniel Jacobs. That Purse Bid procedure has been canceled. Both sides reached an agreement.

Earlier in the day, the IBF announced that there would be a SECOND Jacobs-Derevyanchenko purse bid August 9.