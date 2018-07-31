WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) put on another exciting fight card for the locals in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday afternoon. The event took place at the Gimnasio Nicarao and featured former world champion and current World Boxing Association (WBA) mandatory minimumweight world title challenger Byron “El Gallito” Rojas (24-3-3, 11 KOs). It was the first fight for Rojas since last December, but there were no signs of ring rust. He was in excellent shape against his very game opponent and countryman Daniel Mendoza (9-3, 3 KOs). Mendoza came out firing but Rojas was simply too much. He dropped Mendoza for times in route to a third round stoppage. Rojas is next up to face champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong (a.k.a. CP Freshmart, 18-0, 7 KOs).

Other Results:

Keyvin Lara UD6 Alexander Taylor (super bantamweight)

Jerson Larios SD6 Moises Mojica (flyweight)

Jose Varela UD6 Eduin Palacios (light heavyweight)

Wiston Gerrero KO1 Numan Hernandez (super flyweight)

Carlos Carballo KO1 Wilbert Altamirano (middleweight)

Ricardo Martinez KO2 Norian Paredez (flyweight)