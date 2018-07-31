By Ricardo Ibarra

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Jr. lightweight world champion Steve “2Pound” Forbes will delve into the promotional side of the fight game once again, staging the second show of his recently formed company 2Pound Sports and Entertainment on Saturday August 25th, at the Jackson Armory in his hometown of Portland, Oregon. Working with partner Christina Lunzman, Forbes aims to build on the success of their inaugural event, which took place last December, and continue to gain more exposure for Portland area boxing. The pair have lined up a promising five-fight card for their follow-up show, featuring young talent from around the Pacific Northwest.

Headlining the card will be undefeated regional prospect Steven “Hands of Gold” Villalobos (9-0-1, 8 KOs) taking on Leonel Jimenez (5-23-1, 4 KOs), of Eagle Pass, Texas, in a seven round welterweight match-up. Villalobos, of Burlington, Washington, is an aggressive banger who is currently on a three-fight knockout streak. He last fought in June, stopping Visalia, California’s Jose Leon in the first round. Jimenez, who has twenty-nine-fights under his belt, also fought his most recent bout in June, taking a six round split decision win over Ali Tareh.

The semi-main event will feature an anticipated rematch between two seasoned Northwest journeymen as Ricardo Maldonado (8-8-1, 1 KO), of Arlington, Washington, faces off with Salem, Oregon’s Marcos Cardenas (6-7-1, 2 KOs) in a six round Jr. welterweight fight. The two first squared off last September in what was an absolute war, with Maldonado taking a five round unanimous decision win.

In other bouts, slick Tacoma prospect Andre Keys (7-1, 3 KOs) will step back into the ring in search of his seventh consecutive win in a six round Jr. middleweight contest against an opponent to be announced soon; former Oregon amateur stand-out Blaiwas Eaglepipe (1-0) will face-off with the pro debuting Juan Huerta in a five round Jr. lightweight tilt; and in a four round lightweight contest, hard-nosed banger Felipe Medina (0-3) will take on Greg Cruz, who is making his pro debut.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online at www.tickettomato.com. For more information visit http://2poundsports.com/ or the 2 Pound Sports and Entertainment Facebook page.