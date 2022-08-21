Unbeaten lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (19-0, 16 KOs) scored a spectacular seventh round KO over Cristian Baez (18-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California. Both fighters were down in round two. Baez gave Torres all he could handle for six rounds. In round seven, Torres was credited with a questionable knockdown. When action resumed, Baez was still complaining to the ref and Torres knocked him out cold with a left hook. Time was 1:53.

Welterweight Louie Lopez (12-1-1, 4 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Elias “Ingles” Diaz (11-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 77-75, 77-75, 78-74.