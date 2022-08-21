Navarrete KOs Baez to retain WBO feather title WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout over Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena (formerly known as the San Diego Sports Arena) in San Diego, California. Baez was giving Navarrete problems all night until Navarrete ended matters with one punch – a shot to the liver. Time was 1:05. Puello defeats Akhmedov for WBA 140lb title Like this: Like Loading...

