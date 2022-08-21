WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout over Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena (formerly known as the San Diego Sports Arena) in San Diego, California. Baez was giving Navarrete problems all night until Navarrete ended matters with one punch – a shot to the liver. Time was 1:05.
Baez was looking pretty good until the end of the fight. That shot came out of nowhere and it was NASTY!
Aguevo perrross!!! Navarrete is a fighting Machine!!! Viva México
If Navarrete wants to evolve and be a better fighter he really needs to get himself a nutritionist and get off the T diet. (Tacos, tortas, tamales etc.) As he has said it himself in interviews that he eats whatever is in front of him. He needs to be physically prepared all the time so weight cutting doesn’t drain him as much. It was evident his weigh cut affected him in this fight. No, I’m not saying he has to look like a bodybuilder either, but get some quality weight. Great awkward fighter but needs to reevaluate himself in order to become better.