Cornflake is back. After a year layoff, middleweight Thomas LaManna (32-5-1, 13 KOs) returned to the ring scoring an eight round unanimous decision (2x 77-74, 78-73) over Saul Roman (46-15, 38 KOs) in the main event of Rising Star Promotion’s Boardwalk Boxing held on Saturday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Shaking off ring rust after the longest layoff of his career, LaManna delivered a solid overall performance and nearly finished Roman in the fifth with a knockdown after landing a flurry of punches. The former world title challenger will remain busy, looking to fight twice more before year’s end, moving down to 160-pounds in the process.

Bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (12-0, 6KOs) of Newark, N.J. captured the WBO NABO Latino title in impressive fashion by delivering a RD4 TKO (0:27) win over Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (9-3, 4KOs) of Miami, Fla. in the evening’s Co-Main Event. The offensive-minded Rodriguez dropped Gonzalez twice in the second before stopping him in the 4th to capture the 118-lb title.

Before a vocal hometown crowd, Justin “Time” Figueroa wasted little time by overwhelming and ultimately dropping Tavaris Smith with RD1 KO (1:34) to earn his first pro win.

The four undefeated prospects on the card remained undefeated with Avon Griffin, Jose Nieves, Kurt Scoby, and Anthony Johns posting victories. Derrick Van earned a split decision upset over Paul Bamba.