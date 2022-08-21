Puello defeats Akhmedov for WBA 140lb title In a clash for the vacant WBA super lightweight title formerly held by Josh Taylor, Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over aggressive Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Hard fought bout with Puello prevailing 115-113 Akhmedov, 117-111, 117-111 Puello. Navarrete KOs Baez to retain WBO feather title Garcia dethrones Gutierrez for WBA 130lb title Like this: Like Loading...

