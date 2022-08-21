In a clash for the vacant WBA super lightweight title formerly held by Josh Taylor, Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over aggressive Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Hard fought bout with Puello prevailing 115-113 Akhmedov, 117-111, 117-111 Puello.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Puello received a gift, he didn’t win this fight.
He doesn’t have class, look at the gestures he made after the decision was made.