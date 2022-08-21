Unbeaten super featherweight Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) dethroned WBA champion Roger Gutierrez (26-4-1, 20 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Garcia built up a lead then faded down the stretch, but he did enough tp prevail by scores of 117-111, 117-111, 118-110.

Two upsets in a row for Garcia, who shocked the world by soundly beating highly-regarded Chris Colbert in a WBA eliminator in February.