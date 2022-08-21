August 20, 2022
Garcia dethrones Gutierrez for WBA 130lb title

Unbeaten super featherweight Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) dethroned WBA champion Roger Gutierrez (26-4-1, 20 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Garcia built up a lead then faded down the stretch, but he did enough tp prevail by scores of 117-111, 117-111, 118-110.

Two upsets in a row for Garcia, who shocked the world by soundly beating highly-regarded Chris Colbert in a WBA eliminator in February.

Puello defeats Akhmedov for WBA 140lb title
Late sub Lipinets wins, Figueroa retires

  • This crowd is shameful. Almost empty and it’s the Co-Main. Good card and there is hardly anybody there to enjoy.

  • Garcia = hard work/determination. Congrats to Garcia.

    It was nice to see Joan Guzman’s name on the screen because his defensive reflexes were amazing!!

