Unbeaten super featherweight Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) dethroned WBA champion Roger Gutierrez (26-4-1, 20 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Garcia built up a lead then faded down the stretch, but he did enough tp prevail by scores of 117-111, 117-111, 118-110.
Two upsets in a row for Garcia, who shocked the world by soundly beating highly-regarded Chris Colbert in a WBA eliminator in February.
This crowd is shameful. Almost empty and it’s the Co-Main. Good card and there is hardly anybody there to enjoy.
Garcia = hard work/determination. Congrats to Garcia.
It was nice to see Joan Guzman’s name on the screen because his defensive reflexes were amazing!!