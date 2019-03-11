Top Rank and MTK Global have announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement that will bring MTK Global events to fans in the United States on ESPN platforms, including ESPN+ and ESPN. The agreement calls for approximately 30 shows a year emanating from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and elsewhere around the globe with the inaugural Top Rank/MTK Global/ESPN card to be announced soon.

“MTK Global manages a vast number of A-list fighters from around the globe,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “This deal will enable Top Rank, through the ESPN family of networks, to afford viewers in the United States the opportunity to see these great fighters perform.”

The MTK management roster includes more than 100 fighters including Tyson Fury, Michael Conlan, Billy Joe Saunders and Carl Frampton.