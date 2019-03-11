Super welterweight Jamontay Clark (13-1, 7 KOs) joins the Peterson brothers on the March 24 FS1 show from MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Clark will take on unbeaten Vernon Brown (10-0-1, 7 KOs) in a ten round super welterweight match that will open the broadcast. Two-division world champion Lamont Peterson takes on former junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round welterweight match that will headline the show. Anthony Peterson, Lamont’s brother, battles former junior lightweight world champion Argenis Mendez in a 10-round junior welterweight bout that serves as the co-main event.

The FS1 prelims broadcast will feature Jose Miguel Borrego (14-2, 13 KOs) clashing with Jerry Thomas (14-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight match. It will also see Brandon Quarles (21-4-1, 10 KOs) battling Aaron Coley (15-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout, plus Lorenzo Simpson (2-0, 2 KOs) taking on Earl Henry (0-1-1) in a four-round super welterweight attraction.