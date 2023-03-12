Tito Acosta el 6 de abril en Fantasy Springs Resort Casino en DAZN Golden Boy Fight Night en DAZN regresará el jueves 6 de abril en Fantasy Springs Resort Casino con el ex campeón mundial de peso minimosca de la OMB Ángel “Tito” Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) de San Juan, Puerto Rico. Un artista de KO agresivo y que presiona hacia adelante, Acosta entrena con Joel Díaz en el Valle de Coachella, y regresará al ring después de un nocaut en el primer asalto en Fantasy Springs el pasado mayo de 2022. “Tito” participará en una pelea un peso mosca de 12 asaltos ante el invicto Angelino “Huracán” Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs). La acción será retransmitida a nivel mundial por DAZN. Big Baby peleará contra Big Daddy el 18 de marzo en Dubai Finaliza la gira de medios de Tank-Kingry Like this: Like Loading...

