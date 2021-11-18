By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Tim Tszyu: “I was surprised (Inoue’s durability) I kept hitting him with everything. He is a warrior – a Japanese warrior – respect to him. Being able to grind out twelve rounds with a durable opponent. If a fighter is in the top fifteen, of course, it’s going to be a challenge.

“There is no such thing as easy fights at this level. I felt like I won all the rounds in all honesty. I will have to watch the fight. I was in control the whole time and kept pressing forward. I didn’t take a step back. I felt like I needed to go twelve rounds. I have done ten rounders but I felt I needed to do twelve rounds to feel that distance. I did it with ease in all honesty. I was still fresh. Inoue was so durable. I kept hitting him and he didn’t go down. I heard him squealing. Usually, when they squeal they go on the floor.

(On the crowd in the stadium) “It was unreal man. I am 27 years of age and I was pinching myself to come out to ten thousand screaming fans all on my side it’s pretty crazy. Everything has happened so quick. It’s pretty cool at this stage of my career.

“I could go another twelve rounds. I felt good coming back to my corner. I felt sweet man. My legs are sweet. Everything was cracker.

“I will fight (in the USA) It’s always been a dream of mine as a young kid watching boxing on the big screen, to go to the States. Take the title in the States and bring the title back here – the right way.”

Glen Jennings – Tim Tszyu manager: “We will sit down this week. There is a couple of things in the wind that Matt, George, Tim and myself have already discussed. We are very hopeful and excited it may well be fighting Castano for the world title next. It could be any day we could get a decision. Right now Igor (Tszyu trainer) and the team feel that Tim is ready for that. That was wonderful tonight to do the twelve rounds as preparation for a fight with Castano. ( Charlo v Castano rematch) Look in a nutshell. There are two world champions (in light middleweight division) and they had a draw. The organizations say you must fight their number one contender. If there is no rematch (Charlo v Castano) the mandatory goes forward. The rematch has the possibility to override that. We are expecting the IBF to rule that Charlo fight ( mandatory) in January 2022. If that happens the WBO could follow and order Castano to fight Tim. That’s what we are hoping for. The only murky water is the rematch. Tim will be back in the ring in February or March regardless.

George Rose -Tim Tszyu Promoter: “Tim showed tonight he is world class. He is ready to go. He is the next world champion. We are going to push as hard as we can ( to have Castano v Tszyu in Australia) We have shown we are capable of putting on big events. Tonight was unreal but it’s only going to get bigger. We are capable of hosting that caliber of events here. We are going to make sure that happens. If we have to travel overseas – that is fine by us. Tim is keen to head overseas. For us, it’s the next best option. Keep growing and preparing for the world title.