March 19, 2024
Boxing News

Thunder & Chon in the spotlight

In the big fight this weekend, unbeaten WBC #13 super lightweight contender Dalton “Thunder” Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) steps up against three-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) on DAZN Saturday from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The WBC silver belt will be on the line.

In his last fight, Smith scored a spectacular one-punch knockout in the seventh round against Sam Maxwell. Zepeda is best known for his “2020 Fight of the Year” classic against Ivan Baranchyk. Smith is a 3:1 favorite.

