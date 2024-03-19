…Keeps OPBF, WBO AP 154lb belts

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO#4, IBF#15 Takeshi Inoue (20-2-1, 12 KOs), 153.75, very barely kept his OPBF, WBO Asia Pacific regional belts as he was held to a majority draw (114-114 twice, 115-113 for Inoue) with Australian southpaw veteran Wade Ryan (22-11-1, 8 KOs), 153.25, over twelve grueling rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. It was such a competitive fight as scored under the open scoring system: after the fourth all 38-38 and after the eighth 76-76, 77-75 twice for the Japanese champ. The sturdy Inoue, who had only lost to Jaime Mungia and Tim Tszyu both abroad, occasionally scored with a single solid shot at a time, while Ryan kept on landing light but busier combinations. The game Australian’s last surge made it even and Inoue failed to score a decision victory. Ryan logically deserves a rematch.

Unbeaten taller flyweight Sho Nogami (3-0, 2 KOs), 112, acquired the vacant Japanese youth flyweight belt as he aggressively dominated the proceedings, came off the canvas in round six and earned a split decision (77-74, 76-75 both for Nogami, 74-77 for his rival) over prefight favorite Kosuke Tomioka (7-4, 6 KOs), 111.5, over eight. Nogami took the initiative from the outset and dominated the processing except in round six when Tomioka’s left uppercut decked Nogami to the canvas. Nogami, however, had him at bay in return in the seventh.

Unbeaten rookie JBC#14 Ryusuke Sunagawa (3-0, 2 KOs), 129.25, displayed a good form in the close range, battered JBC#4 Narumi Yukawa (8-2, 7 KOs), 129.25, nearly at will and upset him by a unanimous nod (all 78-74) over eight surprisingly lopsided rounds. Sunagawa, whose amateur mark was 23-9, 8 stoppages, may be worth watching in the future.

Promoter: World Sports Promotions.

