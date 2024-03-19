WBO President Paco Valcarcel has announced that the WBO will sanction the March 30 fight between WBO 154lb champion Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora. The winner must face the WBO-designated mandatory challenger (possibly Terence Crawford) within 180 days. Negotiations for the WBO mandatory commitment must be started five days after the fight. The original Tszyu-Thurman fight was not sanctioned by the WBO and was to proceed as a non-title affair.

Tszyu-Fundora will also be for WBC 154lb title. In addition, Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza meet on the same card for the vacant WBC 154lb interim belt.