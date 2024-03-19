March 19, 2024
WBO to sanction Tszyu-Fundora

WBO President Paco Valcarcel has announced that the WBO will sanction the March 30 fight between WBO 154lb champion Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora. The winner must face the WBO-designated mandatory challenger (possibly Terence Crawford) within 180 days. Negotiations for the WBO mandatory commitment must be started five days after the fight. The original Tszyu-Thurman fight was not sanctioned by the WBO and was to proceed as a non-title affair.

Tszyu-Fundora will also be for WBC 154lb title. In addition, Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza meet on the same card for the vacant WBC 154lb interim belt.

